Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for making threat at bar while armed

Authorities say a man is facing charges after he threatened to shoot people at a Sioux Falls bar.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Bruce of Sioux Falls was arrested Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Bruce was at a bar on Marion Road near 18th Street when he threatened to shoot up the place. He then lifted his shirt, revealing a firearm.

The bartender called police and escorted patrons out of the bar. Officers soon arrived and arrested Bruce.

Clemens said Bruce had a blood alcohol level of .30, three times the legal driving limit.

Bruce is facing charges of making terrorist threats, possessing a gun in a bar, possessing a gun while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

