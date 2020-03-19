Police: Sioux Falls man arrested for making threat at bar while armed

A man has been arrested and charged after court documents show he sexually abused a then 14-year-old. Documents state 23-year-old William C. Carnes is being charged with aggravated criminal sex abuse and two counts of unlawful solicitation of a minor. (MGN Image)
Posted:

Authorities say a man is facing charges after he threatened to shoot people at a Sioux Falls bar.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael Bruce of Sioux Falls was arrested Tuesday night.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Bruce was at a bar on Marion Road near 18th Street when he threatened to shoot up the place. He then lifted his shirt, revealing a firearm.

The bartender called police and escorted patrons out of the bar. Officers soon arrived and arrested Bruce.

Clemens said Bruce had a blood alcohol level of .30, three times the legal driving limit.

Bruce is facing charges of making terrorist threats, possessing a gun in a bar, possessing a gun while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

 