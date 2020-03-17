Police: Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping, rape

A Sioux Falls man is facing rape and other charges after police say he kidnapped a woman on Monday.

Police received a call from a bystander who witnessed a man throw a woman into the back of a vehicle near the 1100 block of N. Cleveland Avenue and drive off.

Police say the witness was able to get the license plate number.

Police located the suspect and victim at an apartment complex. Through the investigation, police discovered, 23-year-old Imani Sango, kidnapped and raped his girlfriend in the barricaded apartment.

Sango is facing first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, and aggravated assault-domestic charges.

