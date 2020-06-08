Police: Sioux Falls man threatened towing employees with bat

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars after police say he threatened employees at a towing company with a bat when he couldn't retrieve his towed vehicle.

Police say 36-year-old Mark Allen Burgess had his vehicle towed and went to retrieve it from Redi Towing, located in the 2800 block of W. 6th Street Saturday morning.

Burgess was unable to retrieve his vehicle for unspecified reasons and asked the employees if he could grab something from his vehicle. Police say when Burgess returned, he was carrying a bat and threatened the employees.

Burgess complied with arriving officers but threatened to burn everything in a six-mile radius.

Burgess is charged with disorderly conduct and making a terroristic threat.