Police: Sioux Falls woman lit boyfriend's clothes on fire, charged with DWI

A 37-year-old Sioux Falls woman is behind bars after police say she lit her boyfriend's clothes on fire and drove drunk before hitting a neighbor's vehicle.

Sioux Falls Police responded to a residence in the 1400 block of N. Dakota Avenue Sunday night.

Police say 37-year-old Twyla Dawn Eagle took her boyfriend's clothes and lit them on fire outside of the residence and commented she was going to "burn the house down."

Arriving officers weren't able to locate her. Police say an hour later while officers were waiting for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue following another small fire on-scene, they spotted Eagle in a neighbor's backyard.

Eagle is charged with two counts of reckless burning, aggravated assault-domestic, DWI (third), hit-and-run, and driving with a revoked license.

Police say Eagle struck a neighbor's vehicle when she returned to the residence.