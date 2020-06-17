Police: Suspect arrested after stealing multiple cars, crashing into deputy's vehicle

Authorities say a man is facing charges after he stole vehicles from three communities across eastern South Dakota and then crashed into a law enforcement vehicle during a chase.

The Sanborn County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Brandon Scott.

Police say the chaos began around 2:52 pm. Tuesday when authorities attempted to pull over a pickup driven by Scott on the southeast edge of Mitchell. Det. Lt. Don Everson said the vehicle was reported missing out of Lincoln County.

Scott refused to pull over, and a short chase ensued. Officers terminated the chase a short time later.

Police say Scott drove to a different area on the southern edge of town. He got out of the pickup and tried stealing another car by pulling the female driver from the vehicle, but was unable to do so. Scott drove further into town, abandoned the pickup, and ran off.

Everson said the suspect then broke into a garage and stole an SUV. That SUV was later found in Huron. Scott then allegedly stole a Ford Mustang in Huron.

An alert about the stolen Mustang went out to other law enforcement agencies in the region. A Sanborn County Sheriff's Office deputy located the car, and began a pursuit.

That pursuit ended a few miles later in a crash between the Mustang and the deputy's vehicle.

"Due to the risk to the public in Sanborn County drastic measures were taken to end the pursuit," the sheriff's office stated in a release.

Scott was arrested a few blocks away "thanks to the assistance of a homeowner," according to the sheriff's office. Authorities say he's facing several charges in multiple counties.

Authorities say the deputy involved in the crash "is fine other than a few bumps and bruises."

