Police: Teen threatened officer, tried fleeing domestic assault with 2-month-old

An 18-year-old father is facing assault and abuse charges after police say he hit his girlfriend and left the scene with his 2-month-old without securing the car seat.

Police responded to a domestic assault call in the 2600 block of S. Kiwanis at around 10:30 pm Thursday.

Police say 18-year-old Kyler Mark Nelson hit his girlfriend and knocked her phone away during an argument before leaving with his 2-month-old. Police say the car seat was not secured in the vehicle.

Police stopped Nelson’s vehicle and a responding officer reached into the vehicle to either stop the engine or put it in park. Police say Nelson grabbed the officer’s arm and threatened to drive away. Police say the officer was eventually able to pull Nelson out of the vehicle and arrest him.

Nelson was arrested for simple assault-domestic, interruption of 911 services, aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, obstructing officers, and abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The 2-month-old was not injured.