Police: Two juveniles arrested in connection with Sioux Falls riot

Two 17-year-olds are facing charges in connection with Sioux Falls’ protest turned riot at The Empire Mall on May 31.

17-year-old Gerard Amos Vanderwalker has been arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Riot, and Refusal to Disperse from Unlawful Assembly. The charges were filed in adult court.

17-year-old Gavin Mason Rosheim was arrested for Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Riot, and Refusal to Disperse from Unlawful Assembly. The charges were filed in adult court.

The two new arrests mark the 5th and 6th arrests in connection with the riot. A 17-year-old has also been charged with attempted murder after police say he opened fire on law enforcement during the riot.

