Police: Vandalism of a Sioux Falls book store not a hate crime

Authorities say they do not believe the recent vandalism of a downtown Sioux Falls book store was a hate crime.

Full Circle Book Co-Op was egged twice earlier this month.

A co-owner of the book store told Dakota News Now he was concerned the egging came shortly after the book store placed a flag in support of transgender rights in front of the building.

On Monday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said they have identified six people responsible for the vandalism, including five juveniles and one adult. Clemens said investigators do not believe the incident was a hate crime, and that the individuals involved "didn't like" one of the owners of the store.

Clemens said no charges have been filed at this point. Police have handed the case over to the Minnehaha County and Lincoln County state's attorney offices, and it is up to those offices on whether or not to file charges.