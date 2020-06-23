Missing Sioux Falls woman found dead, family confirms

UPDATE, 4:50 p.m.

Missing Sioux Falls woman Angela Armstrong has been found dead, her family confirmed Tuesday.

Earlier Tuesday, police issued a release stating Armstrong's SUV along with an unidentified body had been found in a garage in southern Sioux Falls.

Police did not confirm the identity of the body, citing a pending autopsy. Later Tuesday, a family member confirmed with Dakota News Now that Armstrong had been found dead.

Armstrong has been missing since June 3. Police repeatedly asked for the public's help in the investigation, citing a lack of any leads in the case.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

