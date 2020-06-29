Police investigating Sioux Falls shooting

Police says one man is in custody and three people are hospitalized following a shooting in Sioux Falls.

The shooting took place inside a home near North Prairie Avenue and West First Street just after 2:30 Monday afternoon.

Authorities says that police have apprehended a suspect they believe is the man who was the shooter. The suspect, described as a Native American or Hispanic man, was arrested around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

All the commotion broke out when the Sioux Falls Police Department received a call for shot fired.

"The response time was time was very fast," Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said. "Once the call came out about the shooting, we had a lot of officers that were in this area in a very short amount of time."

The incident was something that long-time Terrance Park neighborhood resident Sue Erschens says she's never seen happen before.

"It's just dumbfounding that it would happen a block away from our house, but I still feel safe," Erschens said. "It's still a great neighborhood."

About an hour after authorities arrived on the scene, Clemens says officers were able to apprehend a suspect with the help of surveillance footage from a nearby home.

"The surveillance images really helped to pinpoint down what that person was wearing," Clemens said.

The suspect was found in the area of Duluth Avenue and Second Street, just a few blocks from the scene of the crime.

Clemens says he believes this is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

"We believe we have the person responsible for this," Clemens said. "We don't have any arrest or charges yet, because we have a lot of investigating to do, but we think we have everyone accounted for."

As for what led up to the incident, and if drugs or alcohol are involved, Clemens says that's still to be determined.

"That's always a possibility, especially when you have violent crimes, that there may be drugs that are involved, but at this point it's way too early to say if there's any connection with this shooting to any type of drug activity," Clemens said.