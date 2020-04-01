Police investigating human remains at Rapid City golf course

Police say they are investigating human remains that were discovered near a creek on a Rapid City golf course.

A grounds keeper at the Rapid City Elks Golf Course discovered a human skull on Tuesday.

The Rapid City Police Department's investigations unit searched the area and located most of the remains. They say it appears to be an adult.

Police are trying to find the cause of death, but said the outbreak of the coronavirus has slowed down the investigation.

