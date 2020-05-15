Police: Man stabbed in overnight Sioux Falls robbery

Authorities say a man was stabbed in an overnight robbery at a Sioux Falls business.

The incident took place at a business in the 1000 block of N. Minnesota Avenue around 12:30 Friday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed. He went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt. The suspect fled the scene with some merchandise.

Police identified the suspect as a Native American male wearing a black and white checkered sweatshirt and grey pants. They did not specify which business was robbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.