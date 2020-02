Sioux Falls police are looking for two suspects after an overnight robbery.

The incident took place at a business near 41st Street and Shirley Avenue around 11:20 Sunday night.

An employee told police two men dressed in dark clothes and ski masks entered the store and demanded money. The suspects ran off headed north.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers at 877-367-7007.