Police investigating slaying, dismemberment search landfill

Police say law enforcement officers investigating the killing and dismemberment of a 19-year-old woman are searching a landfill in western Minnesota.

Ethan Broad has been charged with second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in the death of Dystynee Avery.

Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson says officers have been searching the landfill for three days, but he declined to say what they hope to find.

According to the criminal complaint, the 27-year-old Broad confessed to killing and dismembering Avery, but he said it was an act of self-defense. He is being held on $1 million bond.

