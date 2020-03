Sioux Falls Police responded to a stabbing at 1:57 p.m. at the 5800 block of North Gold Nugget Avenue.

The victim was found dead inside the home and the suspect was also located at the scene of the crime.

Police identified Josephdeng Aganj Mamot of Yankton as the suspect.

He was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, and 2 counts of 1st Degree Manslaughter.