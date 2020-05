Authorities are investigating after someone set fire to a car in Sioux Falls.

The vandalism took place on the 600 block of S. Cleveland Avenue. The victim discovered someone had burned the inside of his vehicle, and then called police.

Investigators believe someone placed items inside the vehicle Sunday afternoon in an attempt to bun it up. The fire extinguished itself at some point.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the case can call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.