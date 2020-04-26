Police investigating vehicular aggravated assault

Sioux Falls Police responded Saturday at about 9:33 p.m. for what was initially a fight disturbance in the area of 2200 West 10th Street.

Upon arrival, they learned that a man was run over by a vehicle that drove away.

Officers learned that the victim and his girlfriend were driving in the area of West 12th Street and South Western Avenue when they were cut off by the suspect in traffic.

The two vehicles made their way to West 10th Street where the suspect pulled into a driveway to try and turn around.

The suspect struck a fence at the residence while backing out of the driveway.

The victim and his girlfriend then pulled over to the side of the road and a physical confrontation began in the street.

During the fight, the victim was knocked to the ground and the suspect began backing out of the driveway eventually running over the male victim who was still lying in the street.

He was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male driving a brown or orange Honda sedan.