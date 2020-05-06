Police looking for suspect in armed convenience store robbery

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Sioux Falls convenience store at gunpoint.

Surveillance image from robbery, courtesy SFPD

The suspect used a handgun to rob the Get-N-Go on at 15th Street and Cliff Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said the suspect threatened the clerk with the gun, grabbed some cash and cigarettes, then ran off.

The suspect is about 5'8" tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He was wearing a blue mask and black clothing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app.