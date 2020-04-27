Police remain healthy after instituting new protocols

Most of us are doing our part to limit the spread of the coronavirus by staying away from each other, but that is not always an option for first responders. An alteration to their protocols began about a month ago, but so far it has helped keep everyone safe. As COVID-19 began spreading in areas like South Dakota, only about 30 cases were confirmed in late March. Since then, more than 2,300 cases have emerged with about 41% recovering. Minnehaha County now accounts for more than 50% of the current cases.

"We've had a really good coordinated response through metro communications," said Lieutenant Jason Leach

It has provided a bit of caution for responding officers as we continue learning many people are unaware if they possibly have the virus, but the preparation has kept them safe. Chief Matt Burns says no officers have tested positive within the Sioux Falls Police Department. Adjustments have been made to attain this reality including limiting the number of officers in a patrol car, and adding PPE while walking within the Law Enforcement Center.