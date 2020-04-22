Police say 3 men arrested were in possession of stolen guns

Rapid City police have arrested three men they say were in possession of firearms stolen from a local pawn shop.

Authorities say ten AR-15-style rifles and one shotgun were stolen from Pawn With Us early in the morning on Sunday and Monday.

Investigators say they received a tip Tuesday afternoon that some of the weapons were at a Rapid City home. Officers saw three men leaving the property in a vehicle, pulled it over, found two of the guns in the vehicle and arrested the three.

The Rapid City Journal reports tactical officers were called to the house and three men inside were questioned and released. Police say two additional guns there.

