Police say it could take weeks to determine missing woman's cause of death

Authorities say it could take over a month to determine the cause of death of the Sioux Falls woman who was found dead weeks after she was reported missing.

Police found the body of Angela Armstrong in an apartment garage in southern Sioux Falls on Tuesday. It was found next to her vehicle, which had also been reported missing.

On Thursday, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said investigators are still working to determine how she died. He said there were no signs of trauma. He said the results from a toxicology report should come back within six weeks.

Armstrong has been missing since June 3. Authorities repeatedly asked for assistance in her search after they ran out of leads.

Clemens previously said Armstrong lived "in the area" of where her body was found, though the garage did not belong to her.