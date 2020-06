Authorities say three people were hospitalized following a shooting in northern Sioux Falls.

Police are still looking for the suspect, according to Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Monday at a home on the 900 block of N. Prairie Avenue, a few blocks east of Terrace Park.

Clemens did not have any details about the condition of the victims. He described the suspect as a Native American or Hispanic man.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.