Police searching for suspect they say broke into Sioux Falls airport

Authorities are looking for a woman who they say broke into the Sioux Falls Regional Airport and burglarized a business there.

The woman threw a rock through a glass door to gain entry through the ticketing area early Thursday morning, police spokesperson Sam Clemens said.

The suspect entered a business in the airport and took money out of the till. Clemens said she left the building, but then came back an hour later. This time, she was noticed by an employee, who told her to leave. She fled in a dark sedan.

Clemens said no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sioux Empire Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.