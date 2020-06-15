Police searching for suspect who stole motorcycle at gunpoint

Authorities are looking for a man who they say held up a motorcyclist at gunpoint in Sioux Falls.

The incident took place at 33rd Street and Duluth Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

The victim was driving his motorcycle when a car pulled out and blocked the road. Someone got out of the car and pointed a gun at the motorcyclist.

Clemens said the victim got off the motorcycle and ran away. The suspect chased him for a short time. The suspect then took the victim's motorcycle and drove away. Someone else in the suspect's car drove the car away.

Police describe the suspect as either a Native American or Hispanic man, about 5'8" tall. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.