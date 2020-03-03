Police seize over 11 pounds of marijuana in drug bust, 19-year-old arrested

Sioux Falls Police have arrested a 19-year-old following a drug investigation.

Police received a tip from someone who found several packages of suspected drugs in a storage room at 2000 W. Trevi Place.

Police searched the storage room and the owner’s residence. Police seized more than 11 pounds of marijuana in the storage room and a small amount in the owner’s apartment.

19-year-old Karoteh Kevin Suah is charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

