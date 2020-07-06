Police seize meth, marijuana after two vehicle pursuits in Sioux Falls

Two people are behind bars after two police pursuits resulted in a drug bust.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle for not having a license plate in north Sioux Falls Sunday morning. A short pursuit began leading into a trailer court. Police say the driver struck a police car causing an officer to jump out of the way. Police say the driver also struck a house trailer before another short pursuit began.

Police called off the pursuit and eventually located the suspect vehicle. Police seized 45 grams of marijuana from inside the vehicle along with meth and syringe.

The driver, 31-year-old Idamae Robideau Jane from Rapid City, was arrested on several charges including reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger, 30-year-old Bradley Thomas Lightfoot from Sioux Falls, was charged with possession and fleeing police.