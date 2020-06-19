Pop-up drive-in coming to Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls

A unique movie experience is coming to western Sioux Falls.

A pop-up drive-in movie theater is coing to Lake Lorraine on June 26-28.

Organizers say two showings of the movie Anchorman will take place each of the evenings at 9 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

The movie will be shown on the east side of the lake in the parking lot of the building south of Hobby Lobby — which also serves as the site of the weekly Farmers Market. Sound will be transmitted to each car via

an FM transmitter and concessions can be delivered to your car.

Tickets can only be purchased onsite the night of the event. The cost is $10 ages 12 and up, $5 ages 6-11 and free for anyone under 5. Approximately 70 cars can attend each viewing.

A Lake Lorraine development spkokesperson says the event is the brainchild of Drew Peterson, who approached Lake Lorraine developers about bringing this experience to Sioux Falls.

“It will provide audiences with a viewing experience that combines food truck delicacies and a vintage drive-in movie on our 4K digital projectors,” Peterson said.