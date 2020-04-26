'Porch Hangs' photographer performs wellness checks

Jenna Heckel saw other photographers capturing families and friends together on their porches.

This encouraged her to do what she calls 'Porch Hangs'.

She uses these Porch Hangs to take pictures of people waving to the camera, asks how they are doing, and what they are doing for work.

The main objective is to check in on them and see if they are doing alright.

"You don't know how people are doing unless you reach out because people could be quarantined or working from home," Heckel said.

It has given her a chance to see loved ones and boost morale.

She posts her photography on her Instagram page.