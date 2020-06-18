Porkpalooza scheduled for August 28th, 29th in Sioux Falls

Organizers announced that Porkpalooza will take place on August 28th and 29th.

Organizers do not have a spot picked out yet but say it will be at one of the LifeScape locations in Sioux Falls.

Organizers say they're working with the city health department to keep people safe while bringing in food, beer, and entertainment to help support local pork producers.

"People want to get out, they want to do fun things, they've been cooped up and by the end of summer, some of these issues are going to be resolved. Some strategies are going to be in place and we're going to do everything we can to make Porkpalooza as safe and as fun for everybody that comes, " says Co-founder Garrett Gross.

You can follow the Porkpalooza Facebook page for updates on entertainment and vendors.