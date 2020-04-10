Positive COVID-19 cases at Smithfield Foods plant jumps to 190

The Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls saw its number of COVID-19 cases increase to 190 one day after announcing a temporary three-day shutdown.

South Dakota health officials announced more than 80 new cases statewide on Friday and that 190 of Minnehaha County's 296 active cases were in connection with the pork plant. Of the 190, six individuals have had to receive medical care at some point.

Governor Noem says the state is deploying more of its resources to the hotspot. They are now testing more at a higher rate, monitoring everyone coming in and out of the plant, and making sure those infected are isolating themselves.

State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton says the state is ramping up its efforts with contact investigations in response and they are continuing to monitor the situation. Clayton says most of the 190 cases are employees and that the state is looking at all individuals who came into close contact them, around 10 individuals per case.

The company issued a press release Thursday saying they will suspend operations at the meat processing facility for three days.

During this time, staff will perform "rigorous deep cleaning and sanitization" that the company says has been ongoing at the facility since they first implemented social distancing practices.