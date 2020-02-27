Potential changes for Benson/ 229 Interchange

Changes could be coming to a busy Sioux Falls interchange. At a public input meeting Thursday, engineers shared potential plans for the I-229 Benson road interchange. That includes a "diverging diamond interchange design," which aims to increase traffic flow by shifting traffic to the left side of the road. Benson road would also be expanded to six lanes. Project managers are looking to hear from drivers.

“There are aspects of the thing that can be tweaked yet, so if something is totally disruptive to somebody we want to hear about it now rather than three weeks before the bulldozer shows up to remove dirt,” said Steven Gramm, Planning Engineer for the South Dakota Dept. of Transportation.

To weigh in visit: www.bensonroadproject.com.

