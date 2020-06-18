Power & Grace Gymnastics springing back with precautions

As more restrictions are lifted some sports are starting back up, including gymnastics. It’s a sport that has its own unique set of challenges when it comes to social distancing.

For Power and Grace Gymnastics in Sioux Falls to open back up, the owners say they had to make plenty of changes to ensure everyone's safety. Before customers enter the gym, they are greeted with hand sanitizer.

"We do everything that we can do to minimize risk. That's what it comes down to,” said Owner Dennis Champoux.

All parents and coaches are required to wear masks. And class sizes are smaller.

"Use to have ratios anywhere from eight to nine kids per class. We dropped it all the way down to five kids per class for any class over six years old and any class with five or under we limited down to four,” said Champoux.

Sanitation stations have been placed all around the gym. Water fountains are sealed off. Instead, gymnasts can use the automatic bottle fillers. And there's now a designated cleaner during gym hours.

"In between the rotations or in between the classes when they come and warm-up, their job is to go out and clean the gym. They're out cleaning the bars, they’re cleaning the beams, cleaning the mats. They are wiping down the areas that the kids have used,” said Champoux.

Kids must stay at least six feet apart from each other.

"We've had to change the way we stretch, how we do some of our warmups. Pretty different marks on the floors, so the kids will stay a part while waiting for turns. Just some of the small things we've had to really change,” said Champoux.

However, the gymnasts have done a good job adapting.

"School was taken away, sports were taken away, seeing their family, playing with their friends. They kind of understood that this is a big deal. So they were pretty easy. They stay apart pretty well,” said Champoux.

There have even been changes to the parent viewing area. Chairs are spread apart for social distancing.

“Limited down to one parent per family to come in. We’ve asked not to bring the siblings and the whole family to come in and watch right now,” said Champoux.

Staff has always offered one-on-one lessons. Since the gym reopened, Champoux says that option has become more popular as some people aren't ready to go back to a group setting yet.

Although they have made these changes, Champoux says the gym is only at about 30 percent capacity right now. Not everyone is comfortable coming back yet, but he does hope that number starts to go up in the next few months as people start to get more comfortable.

