Power outages across southeastern South Dakota after severe weather impacts several counties

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Davison, Hanson, McCook and Miner counties in South Dakota Tuesday morning. There was a threat for 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

According to an outage map on NorthWestern Energy's website, there are several areas that are experiencing power outages, like Chamberlain, Kimball, Mitchell, and Armour.

According to Tony Mangan with South Dakota's Department of Public Safety, a power line is down along I-90 at the Mount Vernon exit. He said it's unknown if it's affecting traffic in the area. Crews are on their way to the location to fix the power line.

More: Northwestern Energy's outage map