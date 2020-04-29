Prairie Lakes Healthcare looks forward to "new normal"

280 elective surgical procedures have been postponed at Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems over the past month, the staff is now working on scheduling those patients.

"We look forward to actually being able to serve the community again," said Austin Dale, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist

Prairie Lakes is slowly opening back up.

"The Governors order yesterday, and her back to normal plan allowed for conditions to do that," said K.C. DeBoer, President/CEO of Prairie Lakes Healthcare Systems.

Many of the 'elective surgery' patients have had to postpone their appointments.

"There's a lot of people that have had a lot of lingering ailments and issues that they've needed to get taken care of," Dale said.

"We have bed capacity, we feel we have adequate PPE," DeBoer said.

The staff has already started contacting many of the patients, with one mission on their minds.

"In a way that we can get them in, in a reasonable time frame, and care for everyone that we can possible," Dale said.

It's going to be a very busy task for the staff. Prairie Lakes C.E.O. K.C. DeBoer is confident in his employees.

"We're making sure that the first priorities are the safety of our patients and the safety of our staff," DeBoer said.

They are eager to begin returning to the "new normal."

"We just want to continue providing that care," Dale said.