Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown restricting visitors due to COVID-19

Prairie Lakes Healthcare in Watertown is restricting most visitors as the facility looks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dakota Radio Group reports Prairie Lakes has instituted a "no-visitor" policy that includes exceptions for patients who are minors, receiving end-of-life care, are in an altered mental state, or are cancer center patients.

CEO K.C. DeBoer said while Codington County has five positive COVID-19 cases, none have received medical care at Prairie Lakes.

The new rules are similar to policies implemented by other regional health care providers, including both Sanford and Avera Health.