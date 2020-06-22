Premier Center prepares for first concert since pandemic began

For the first time in months, live music will be returning to the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Country music star Toby Keith has announced he will be performing in Sioux Falls Saturday, Sept. 19th.

Though the music is back, guests may see more space around their seats than at previous events.

Premier Center General Manager Mike Krewson says this is because the venue is only expected to sell enough tickets to fill 70% of the Premier Center.

In an effort to keep everyone safe, Krewson says all staff is expected to undergo a health screening before their shift and are required to wear face masks and gloves.

Some staff will also be dedicated to cleaning high-touch point areas like handrails and restrooms.

In addition, new signage will be placed throughout the facility to keep guests informed about safety procedures and encourage social distancing.

"We want to be as prepared as we can, and as trained as we can, so that when we do open the doors for our guests they feel comfortable. They see that we're taking this seriously and that we're trying to provide them the safest, cleanest, environment so that they can enjoy themselves." Krewson said. "If anybody along the lines didn't have confidence that we could go ahead and pull this off, we wouldn't have done the concert."

Krewson says staff will use the PBR event coming up in July as a learning opportunity to evaluate what measures are effective and change what needs to be improved.

"Every event that we do, we do a post-mortem, and we talk about what can we do better, what worked, what didn't work," Krewson said.

Krewson says he is excited to welcome guests back into the Denny, and for those who may not be ready to venture back out, he has a simple message.

"If you don't feel comfortable going to the thing, then please don't come," Krewson said.

If the situation changes over the next few months, Krewson says, the Premier Center is prepared to adjust accordingly.