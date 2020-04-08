Presentation College honors graduating Seniors

The graduation ceremony at Presentation College has been done at the Strode Activity Center for roughly 20 years, this year will be quite different.

"Students said 'I've worked hard, I gave up nights, weekends,I worked two jobs to get through college and I don't want you to just bless me and move me along ," said Diane Duin, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Faculty at Presentation College still want to honor the graduating Seniors, even though it won't be through a traditional ceremony.

"Our faculty work hard with these students, and they just didn't want to give that up, so they said 'what are we going to do, how are we going to honor them?" Duin said.

School leaders decided to create a video honoring each individual student and their achievements.

Senior Class President Mason Hanse said he thinks this shows how classy the school leaders are.

"It really does mean a lot, it feels like they really do care, and that really means a lot to us as Seniors," Hanse said.

Hanse was scheduled to speak at the graduation. He's now working on creating a video commencement speech.

"It's kind of bitter sweet, you get excited to speak in front of that many people, and at the same time, now you don't have to speak in front of that many people" Hanse said.

Duin said school leaders were never going to let anything get in the way of honoring the hard work of the graduating class.