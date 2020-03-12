Presentation College prepared for possible spread of Coronavirus

School leaders here at Presentation College have maintained communication with students, staff, and families about the concerns over the Coronavirus.

"We've been keeping our students and their parents apprised all along," said Dr. Langteau said.

Dr. Paula Langteau is the President of President of Presentation College. She wants people to remain calm during this time.

"I'm not sure that panic is a good choice ever, and so what we're trying to do is help people to stay calm. I think for many students it's safer for them to be here, and so we want to make sure that we maintain a safe environment on campus," Langteau said.

The school leaders took time during the school's Spring Break to disinfect the campus facilities.

"We did a thorough cleaning of the Strode Center, which is our wellness center, all of that was cleaned down and sanitized, and we continue to do that," Langteau said.

Theryne Jimenez is a student at the school. He said the virus is a hot topic of conversation among his classmates.

"They're concerned about other people from out of state coming in here and bringing the Coronavirus in the state of South Dakota," said Theryne Jimenez, a Student at Presentation College.

Although he currently doesn't have a plan for himself if the virus were to hit campus, he's confident that the school leaders would help regulate the situation.

"I think PC is taking great precaution in it. Our health professionals at PC are making sure that they're safe," Jimenez said.

Dr. Langteau is pleased to hear the students have confidence in her and her staff.

"We just have to stay alert, and we are prepared to do that, and we have a number of different courses of actions available to us in the event that we need to implement them," Dr. Langteau said.