President Trump endorses Rounds, Johnson

President Donald Trump has endorsed South Dakota's two Republican incumbents in Tuesday's Congressional primaries.

Trump tweeted support for both Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.) and Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.) Tuesday morning.

Johnson and Rounds are both running against challengers from the South Dakota legislature. Rounds is facing off against Scyller Borglum, while Johnson is running against Liz Marty May. You can see interviews with each of the candidates here.

Trump said both candidates have helped farmers and have been advocates for 2nd Amendment rights. The tweets also included links to fundraising campaign.

The endorsements were part of a rapid-fire tweets from Trump Tuesday morning, where he endorsed several Republican candidates running in races across the country.

