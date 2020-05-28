Presidential primary voting already seeing large turnout

As voters line up Tuesday to cast their ballots for the South Dakota Presidential Primary, things may be a little different than they're used to.

"We will be having the workers and the voters six feet apart at the polling places, we also will be providing one pen per voter and a disposable privacy sleeve," said Cathy McNickle, the Brown County Auditor

Brown County Auditor Cathy McNickle says the only thing voters must do, is remember to practice social distancing while at the courthouse.

"We're making sure our polling place is safe and comfortable for everybody," McNickle said.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett says even with the changes, South Dakotan's are eager to cast their ballots.

"This year to date, 107,000 requests have been made for absentee ballots, and of that number 67,000 have been returned, so a lot of people have already voted so to speak,"said South Dakota Secretary of State

Laura Hill is a voter in Brown County. She says even with COVID-19 having an impact on everyday life, it's important for her to make her voice heard.

"If you like the way that things are going I think it's important to vote to continue that, and if you don't now is the chance you get to change it," said Laura Hill, a voter in Aberdeen.

Come June 2nd, many people will have already turned in their vote, but there still could be long lines at polling places to vote on primary day.