Producer explains process to casting 'The Biggest Loser'

A casting producer for "The Biggest Loser" joined Dakota News Now Wednesday morning to talk about the process to getting contestants on the show and how to apply. Holland Weathers said the television show is now on the USA Network, which is part of the NBC Universal family.

Credit: The Biggest Loser/USA Network

Applications for the show are currently being accepted online here. Weathers said usually, she travels around the United States to cast the show. Because of the pandemic, they are doing things virtually by accepting applications online and doing Skype interviews. It's been nice not having to travel but she misses the face-to-face interaction.

"The Biggest Loser" is a weight loss competition that focuses on the overall approach to health and wellness. Contestants will meet with therapists, trainers, and nutritionists to get to the root of their unhealthy habits and figure out ways to change the habits. The show looks for people who need to lose about 100 pounds and who want to change their lives.