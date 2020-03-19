'Friends' reunion special reportedly delayed due to coronavirus

The highly anticipated “Friends” reunion special may be on hold.

The cast of "Friends," from left: David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose for photographers at the 54th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2002, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. "Friends" won for outstanding comedy series and Aniston won for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, HBO Max is delaying production on the special because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlets report the unscripted show was slated to begin filming this month.

The special was officially announced last month, and is set to bring together the original six stars of the hit sitcom. It was supposed to be available for the May launch of HBO Max, a new streaming service from HBO and Warner Bros. parent company WarnerMedia.

But the production may be delayed until at least May, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Entertainment Weekly, however, reports that the special is still expected to debut on HBO Max in May as scheduled, despite the production delay.

