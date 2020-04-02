Profile by Sanford donates thousands of meals to Feeding South Dakota

Economic stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak is putting more pressure on the food insecure, but local organizations are steeping up to fill the need.

Profile by Sanford donates meals to Feeding South Dakota amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Profile by Sanford donated 16,000 individual meals to Feeding South Dakota Thursday.

Organizers say they'll be able to include up to five meals in each box they're distributing.

"We're just so appreciative of the business partners that we have in our community," Feeding South Dakota Marketing Director Jennifer Stensaas said. "They understand our needs, and for Profile to come in and give us this donation, shows us the support they have for the work we are doing."

This isn't the first time Profile by Sanford has donated to Feeding South Dakota, but organizers say the donation couldn't have come at a better time.

