Property owners utilize virtual tours while adapting to COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic is forcing many industries to change the way they do things.

Some businesses in the real estate industry are using the internet to their advantage.

Twice a year, Lloyd Companies in Sioux Falls hosts an apartment parade, where people looking for a place to live can walk-in and tour any of their properties.

However, with COVID-19 limiting social contact, they’ve now moved the tours online.

In the midst of social distancing and limiting contact with others, those searching for a new place to call home are now able to tour properties without going anywhere.

Vice President of Residential Property Management at Lloyd Companies, Ashley Lipp said, “People love that they can take a tour from the comfort of their homes and they don’t have to risk going out right now.”

Lloyd Companies apartment parade took a total of four hours Saturday, posting videos of all their properties while also doing live videos on Facebook at a few locations.

Lloyd Companies, Ashley Lipp, admits that virtual touring is different but is going better than expected.

“So virtual is different, where the managers just go and take a little tour with their phones typically.” Lipp added, “When we started this, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect but the feedback that we’ve been getting is great.”

Not only is the apartment parade done differently, COVID-19 is changing the way people buy and sell properties in general.

Lipp said, “For property management it has changed a lot of things. We work with people, so we are used to interacting with people face to face. Virtually, every aspect of our operations has had to change and go to a contact less form.”

Lipp says moving into and out of a property can now be done with no contact, and even applying, paying rent, and requesting maintenance can all be done online.

She mentions that some things they are doing now could continue after social distancing.

“I think there has been some innovation that has come out of this that we will continue to utilize well into the future,” said Lipp.