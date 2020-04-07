Protecting your video chat from hackers

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, schools and businesses have been forced to convert their day-to-day operations to the digital world. But really, how safe are those online platforms?

Cyber Security Expert and Forensic Analyst at Dakota State University Katie Shuck says people using Zoom aren't securing their chat rooms properly, which is leading to unwanted intrusions, or "Zoom bombing."

"There are steps that you can take to secure (your call), such as adding in passwords, and I would emphasize strong passwords," Shuck said.

She says, many times hackers can find a conference call link because it has been shared publicly or on social media.

So when you send out invites for your next Zoom call, make sure they are only going to the recipients you want to allow on the video chat.

Amos Kittelson, Owner of Sidewalk Technologies, a business that specializes in video conferencing, says it is important to know how to use the tools at your disposal to fend off hackers.

"As a host, you're the only one that has control over the ability to mute, to allow sharing by anyone, and to kick people out and make sure they can't come back in," Kittelson said.

Kittelson says it is also a good idea to enable a waiting room, so you can control who is allowed into your conference call, as well as, make sure your operating system has its most recent updates.

While Zoom is the platform currently suffering the majority of attacks, I'm told this type of disruptment is possible when using any video conferencing platform

"No platform is 100% secure, and that's the one thing that we just have to come to realize." Shuck said. "The biggest thing that they're working on right now is securing the platform, and I think we're seeing that in almost all of the teleconferencing platforms that we have."

Even though video conferencing can be susceptible to interruption, Shuck says it's okay to continue using them, because they are great way to communicate during this time. And, the hackers, in this case, aren't typically looking to access your personal data, just cause some chaos.