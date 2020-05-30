Protesters ask for justice on the streets of Sioux Falls

As protests and riots continue across the nation asking for justice in the death of George Floyd, Sioux Falls got its first glimpse of protests right here at home.

It was on the corner of 41st Street and Minnesota in Sioux Falls where hundreds of people showed up Saturday to protest against racism and injustice.

Protesters in Sioux Falls Saturday were protesting more than injustice following the death of George Floyd.

A protester named Michelle said, “We’re here for many reasons, we are protesting today first of all for justice for George Floyd. We are here to protest for equality, racism something that has also been happening for so many years, decades and decades and decades.”

With the killing of Floyd happening in neighboring Minnesota, protesters in Sioux Falls say it’s important to speak up here at home.

Tanner Helgeson of Sioux Falls protested Saturday and said, “It happened in Minneapolis it can happen here. It’s important to show our support and make sure our voice is still being heard here.”

Throughout the course of the afternoon, hundreds of people honked, cheered, and came together in unity.

Helgeson said, “I was surprised by the outcome, I thought it would just be a few people but everyone seemed to have come. Overwhelming I guess is the one word for it.”

Michelle added, “To see all of these people come together and stand-up for what we believe in, and for us too because it’s supporting us and it’s really heartwarming to see that. I’m really happy.”

With riots happening nationwide, one of the more important things during the demonstration, was maintaining peace.

“Keeping it peaceful is important because we really don’t want the negativity that can come with causing riots and stuff like that. It gets a bad light in the press and we don’t want to support that image,” said Helgeson.