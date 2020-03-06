Public Safety Center proposed in Lincoln County

Right now, Lincoln County does not have their own jail. Instead, they're currently paying over $100-thousand a month to house their inmates in other counties.

The Lincoln County Commission recently passed a bond resolution for up to $50 million to build a Public Safety Center in Lincoln County, which would include a jail.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson has been busy looking at maps and plans of how other cities built their jails. It's finally time for Lincoln County to build one of their own and no longer ship inmates to other locations.

“Back when we had five, 10 inmates this was a great system. It saved the taxpayers money. So it was a good system, but now that we're up in that 70 to 72 inmates, now it's no longer cost effective and it's pretty inefficient. We’ve got people running all over the place moving inmates,” said Sheriff Swenson.

Having a jail in Lincoln County would give the sheriff's department more local control over inmates. Plus as the county continues to grow, its likely the inmate population will grow as well.

“We'd be spending anywhere from eight to 10 million dollars a year just to house inmates in other counties in the next 16 years,” said Sheriff Swenson.

Housing their own inmates will bring that cost down from around $97 a day per inmate to only $53.

"Using a conservative number it shows that we'll save approximately $1.7 million a year the first year and it should go up from there,” said Sheriff Swenson.

The Public Safety Center will house more than just a jail. It would also include a courtroom, judges chamber and emergency management.

"It will put all of the law enforcement so to speak players together and operate out of one building,” said Sheriff Swenson.

Lincoln County is in the planning stage right now, so they do not yet have a location picked out.

There will be five public meetings in March to discuss the project.

