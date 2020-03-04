Pushups 4 Pledges enlists help from Nate Gerry

A Sioux Falls cancer survivor is getting some help from a super bowl champion for an important fundraiser.

Ben Sahr is the co-founder of Push-ups 4 Pledges. The campaign is a way to raise money for Children's Miracle Network.

The way it works is you donate money, then Ben and his physical therapist will do "Ben style" pushups, that is, regular pushups but on one leg.

We caught up with Ben and Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Nate Gerry as they shot a promo to raise awareness for the campaign.

“I don't think whenever Dan or I did it, that it would grow to anything really. Probably thought it would just be a one-year deal and maybe not do it the next year but look where we are now,” says Ben.

“From what I've heard and what I've been talking about with him, he's a warrior. I know that, like I said, he's got a lot of very interesting ideas and I think that the things that he has been producing over the past couple years are going to be beneficial for people down the road,” says Nate.

Pushups 4 Pledges is March 27th, so there's still plenty of time to donate.

Last year, it raised $8,000 and the goal this year is $10,000.

To donate, head to sanfordhealthfoundation.org.

