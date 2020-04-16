Questions, concerns remain over stay-at-home order in Sioux Falls

A stay-at-home order is one step closer to becoming a reality in Sioux Falls. After the city council unanimously approved the first reading last night. But that vote didn't come without hesitation and contentious debate. And there are still questions and concerns from city councilors and community members.

"Whether you're on the one side or the other, the enemy is COVID-19, the enemy is the coronavirus. And I do reject the fact that it's one versus the other because I think this is a no win situation,”said Sioux Falls City Councilor Curt Soehl.

Councilors are trying to weigh the pros and cons of a possible stay-at-home order.

"Not everybody can just work from home, some of us may have that luxury, but we don't. And so we have to think about them. The mental health, the anxiety, the suicide, the physical ailment from the stress,’ said Sioux Falls City Couniclor Greg Neitzert.

“But I also don't want to be five days behind, six days behind and in a super panic mode that it might be time by next week,” said Sioux Falls City Councilor Christine Erickson.

Business owners like Hayley Zeigler of Cliff Avenue Greenhouse also have some reservations about the stay-at-home order. She worries she'll lose business if the order is put in place.

"This is our go time, spring has always been our go time, so we basically start planting and getting things ready for the first week of May in January,” said Zeigler.

She fears switching to curbside-only will damper sales.

"I would like to be able to at least do the ten people minimum customers shopping,” said Zeigler.

"It's a terrible ordinance to have to put on the books. I mean it's going to be the one that will if it passes, it will quite honestly haunt me because I don’t want to do it. I wish we didn't have to do it. You’re having to pick, pick battles right now. Choose bad decision A or bad decision B,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken.

TenHaken says the order will not shut down businesses. Instead, non-essential businesses like Zeigler's must find other ways to operate. That's what some councilors find troubling.

“The contradiction between saying everyone should stay home and be innovative and we're not closing you down is really a slippery slope. I think if you're non essential you'll be closed, but hey we didn't do it, but we did because we're regulating the people that come to your work,” said Erickson.

If the stay-at-home-order passes it will go into effect for two weeks.

Friday April 17th there will be a special city council meeting at Carnegie Hall at 2 p.m. It will include a review of data modeling involving COVID-19. As well as questions and discussion around the stay-at-home order.

This meeting can be viewed live on CityLink or online at www.siouxfalls.org/live and www.siouxfalls.org/council/view-meetings

