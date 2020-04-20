RAGBRAI 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

A major cycling event in Iowa will not happen this summer due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers for RAGBRAI, the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, announced Monday morning the 2020 ride will not take place.

The ride will return in July of 2021.

Organizers say the decision was difficult, but the safety of participants is the most important focus.

More information, including refund information, is available on RAGBRAI's website.

Full statement from RAGBRAI:

RAGBRAI Nation,

As we’ve watched the impact COVID-19 is having on the world, we’ve continued to plan and adjust our timelines, hold key conversations with our trusted partners, and determine the best course of action for all parties involved.

After deep consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021.

The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one. We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.

RAGBRAI takes months of planning and preparation. Based on the extreme disruption COVID-19 has had and will have on the planning, we didn’t feel it was responsible to move forward and put the safety of our riders, crew, communities, or residents of Iowa at risk.

While we wish we were biking across Iowa this July, our resolve is to make 2021 even better and we look forward to lifting up these communities when it is safe.

The RAGBRAI XLVIII route will remain the same for 2021. The towns along the route have already put a substantial amount of work and resource into planning and will have the opportunity to showcase their communities in 2021. The full route with meeting and pass-through towns will be announced at a later date.